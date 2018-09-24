Deaths in Limerick - September 24, 2018

The death has occurred of Darragh O'Connell, 15 Greenfields, Rosbrien, unexpectedly.

Beloved son of Adrian and Yvonne. Dearly loved brother of Vicky. Sadly missed by his loving grandmothers Maureen and Geraldine, uncles, aunts, extended family and a wide circle of friends. He will be greatly missed, may he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon on Tuesday. Removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brigid Tuohy (née Gilbert), Thomastown, Kilmallock, very peacefully at her home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Very deeply regretted by her loving Husband John, sons, Eddie, daughters Noreen, Gillian, and Sandra, brother Timothy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening from 6.00pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 7.30pm to her residence. Funeral to arrive Wednesday for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass at SS Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock with burial afterwards in Effin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Hospice at Home Nursing Home Service.

The death has occurred of Francis (Francie) Meade, Five Cross Roads, Blossomhill, Rathkeale, peacefully at Cork University Hospital after a short illness bravely borne.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine, sons Bryan and Andrew, sisters Mary, Catherine (Crowley), Ann (Falahee), brothers Bill, Paddy, Mikie, uncle John O'Donnell, nephews, nieces, mother-in-law Marcella (Enright), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours, staff and a large circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Magners Funeral Home Rathkeale Tuesday evening from 5_8p.m. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church Rathkeale on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial aftrwards in Croagh new cemetary. Family only at house on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research.

The death has occurred of Christy Condon, Clonshire, Adare, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

He is survived by his loving wife Esther, daughter Janet, sister Mary (Greaney,Adare), brothers Davey and Paddy all other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Monday September 24th., from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, September 25th., at 12 o clock. Burial afterwards in Bohernakill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations instead to Cancer Research.

The death has occurred of Noel Daly, Mill Road, Corbally, peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Madeline and dearest father of Marjorie, Billy, Denis, Mary, Eddie and Madeleine. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Brenda, brother Brendan, grandchildren, great granddaughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday evening from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Tuesday after 11am Mass to Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.