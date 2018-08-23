Deaths in Limerick - August 23, 2018

The death has occurred of Peg Colbert (née Healy), Main Street, Abbeyfeale, and formerly of Lir Nursing Home, Tournafulla who died peacefully on August 21st. 2018 at St. Ita’s Hospital Newcastle West.

Peg, wife of the late Bill Colbert, (cattle dealer), is deeply regretted by her loving daughters Sheila Collins (Limerick) and Breda Curtin (Galway), son Christopher (Abbeyfeale), brother Seán, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, seven grandchildren, great-grand-daughter, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of Ann Condon (née Bridgeman), Ballyhomack, Askeaton, peacefully at Abbot Close Nursing Home, surrounded by her family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son Jimmy, daughter Mai (Foley), grandchildren, brother nephews, nieces, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale on Friday evening from 6.30p.m. followed by removal at 8p.m. to Cappagh. Requiem Mass Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cappagh cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Pallative Care Team.

The death has occurred of Nancy Noonan (née Kennedy), Lickadoon Castle, Ballyneety, peacefully in the presence of her loving family, at St. Michael’s Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her family, sons Eddie & Seamus, daughters Maura (O’Connell) & Kathleen (Neville), grandchildren Con, Aine, Jack, Ann, Thomas, Caitriona, John, James & Stephen, great-grandson Darragh, sons-in-law Mike & Donie, daughter-in-law Joan, nieces, nephews, all other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday (August 24th) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Knockea. Requiem Mass Saturday (August 25th) at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Raheen Cemetery, Ballyneety. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, to Drombanna Day Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Sr. Immaculata O'Dwyer, Convent of Mercy, Doon, Co. Limerick and formerly of Bansha, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at Catherine McAuley Nursing Home, Limerick.

Predeceased by her sister Rita and brother Phil, sadly missed by her Mercy Community, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon Friday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c followed by burial in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Danny Spillane, London and Mountcollins, who died in London on 14th. August 2018.

Danny was pre-deceased by his parents Tim and Ellen, twin sister Joan-Marie, sister Eileen, brother Timmy and nephew Tim; deeply regretted by his nephew Seán, nieces Helen and Patricia, grandnephew Seán, grandniece Aoife, first cousins Dan Cahill, Maureen O’Flaherty, Siobhán O’Connell and Timmy Spillane, all his in-laws, his dear friends in Ireland and in London including the staff and residents of Esther Randell Court Sheltered Accommodation.

Funeral arriving at the Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins on Tuesday 28th. August 2018 for Requiem Mass at 2.00 p.m. Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nelly) O'Dea (née Stokes), Tullyglass, Shannon, Clare and Pallasgreen, Limerick, late of Kilkee.

Predeceased by her husband Dr. Tom O’Dea. Deeply missed by her loving family James, Aidan, Thomas, Mary Margaret, John, Michael, Eoghan and Fiachra, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers John and Nicholas Stokes, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Mc Mahon funeral Home, Shannon, this Friday evening (24th August) from 5pm followed by removal at 7:30pm to Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon. Funeral Mass Saturday (25th August) at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Lemenagh Cemetery Newmarket-On-Fergus. Family flowers only donations if desired to Shannon Senior Citizens Club.

The death has occurred of Keith Sheehan, Norwood Park, Ballysimon, unexpectedly in U.K.

Beloved son of Dermot and Betty, loving father of Keira and much loved brother of Derry, Nigel and Paul. Deeply regretted by his family, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (Aug. 26th) from 4pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave. Requiem Mass on Monday (Aug. 27th) at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.