Deaths in Limerick - August 5, 2018

The death has occurred of Michael J. Quinlan, of Baggotstown, Knockainey, Limerick and Lough Gur on 4th August, 2018, peacefully at home and surrounded by his loving family.

Retired Principal Lough Gur NS, author, historian, archaeologist and organist at St Patrick’s Church, Lough Gur.

Predeceased by his granddaughters Niamh Meany and Sofie Kate Quinlan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, neé Cotter, daughters Mary (O’Grady), Áine (Barry), Niamh (Hynes, Cork), Emer (Mooney, New York), Nollaig (Coleman), Siobhan (Meany) and son Micheál, sister Barbara (Keane, Dublin), brother James (Athlone), sons in law, daughter in law, 20 grandchildren, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick, this Monday 6th August from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Lough Gur, at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday 7th August. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only – donations if desired to Milford Hospice Home Care Team.