Deaths in Limerick - August 4, 2018

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Spillane (née Sheehan), of Corbally, Limerick, late of Nolan’s Cottages, Limerick.

Peggy died peacefully, after a long illness, at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, children Jeanett, Margaret, Fiona, Linda & Michael, grandsons, granddaughters, great-granddaughter, sons-in-law Kieran & Michael, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (Aug. 7th) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Aug. 8th) at 11am, followed by private cremation. House private. No flowers please.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Buston (née Conway), of 13 O`Connor Park, Ardagh, Limerick, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her family.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Sheila, grandson Daven, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence in O'Connor Park, Ardagh, Co. Limerick on Sunday (5th August) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Ardagh Church on Monday morning for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mark McDonnell, of Aidan Park, Shannon, Clare and Patrickswell, Limerick. Peacefully in Milford Hospice.

Deeply missed by his loving family - wife Ann, his four sons Gerard, Mark, Declan and Conor, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in McMahon’s Funeral Home, Shannon this Sunday evening (5th August) from 5:30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John and Paul’s Church, Shannon. Funeral Mass Monday (6th August) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunamanagh Shannon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Vincent (Snr) Ryan, Bank Place, Hospital, Limerick and formerly of Killfrush, Knocklong.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Chrissie and son Vincent Jnr. Deeply regretted by his daughters Mary, Siobhan and Tina, sons John and Gerard, grandchildren Seán, Alan, Niamh and Aisling, sons-in-law John and Mike, daughter-in-law Mary, sister Bernie, brother Tom, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30am in St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre