Deaths in Limerick - July 31, 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Michael Quane of Rose Cottage, Derryfadda, Clonlara, County Clare. Late of St. Patrick's Avenue, St. Mary's Park, Limerick and 12th Batallion, Sarsfield Barracks.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Annette and Marie; grandchildren Amanda, Elizabeth and John; great-grandchildren Leyla, Zara and Robert; son-in-law Robert, brothers-in-law and all other relatives and many friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass Friday (August 3) at 11am followed by burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Bridget (Bridie) Delaney (née O'Connell) of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Ambrose and dearly loved mother of Joseph, Mary, Helen and Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Sheila, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday (August 1) from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Very Reverend Canon James Neville. Pastor Emeritus Abbeyfeale and formerly of Neville’s Cross, Kilfinny.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Eithne; sister-in-law Margaret; niece, nephew, grandniece, grandnephews, his housekeeper Bernadette Hyland, Bishop Brendan, the priests of the diocese, all his other relatives, parishioners and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in The Blessed Sacrament Chapel, Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale this Wednesday from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Main Church.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the the church grounds.

The death has occurred (peacefully at North West Hospice) of Anthony (Tony) O'Connor of Silverhill, West End, Bundoran, County Donegal. Formerly of Limerick and late of The 12 Infantry Battalion, The Mall, Sligo.

Loving father of the Late Jeffery. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Michelle, sons Shane, Luke, Ben and Zach; his daughter Evelyn, daughter-in-law Jessica, brothers, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran with burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home) of Philomena (Phyllis) Casey (née Byrne) of Limerick City, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy & dearest mother of Tony, Noreen and the late Pat.

Deeply regretted by her loving children, daughters-in-law Majella & Mary, son-in-law Eamon; sister Ita; grandsons Andrew, Alan, Eoin, Stephen, Glen and Dean, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (August 1) at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully ay UHL) of Ned Fitzgerald of Castleconnell, Limerick. Formerly of Ballyvarra, Lisnagry.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell this Wednesday (August 1) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of Nora (Lolly) Gammell of 6, Deel Court, Rathkeale.

Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family, – sons Robert, Thomas & James; daughter Mary, grandchildren; sister Ann (Flynn), extended family, friends & neighbours.

Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Rathkeale this Wednesday (August 1) at 12 noon followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rathkeale.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Patricia (Patsy) Moloney (née O Brien) of Spittle, Glenroe, County Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and her sister Bridget (O Brien). Sadly missed by her loving sons Donal and Padraig, sister Sr. Mary-Teresa, daughters-in-law Vera and Caroline, grandchildren Cora, Shaun, Yana, Paul and James, brother-in-law Martin O'Brien, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe this Wednesday, ( August 1), at 11am with burial afterwards in Darragh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (suddenly in Kilkee) of Dermot Tuite of Chestnut Grove, Caherdavin, Limerick. Late of Garryowen Road, Element Six, Young Munster RFC & St. John’s Cathedral Choir.

Regretted by his loving wife Gerardine; children Paul and Catherine; mother Anna; sisters Margaret, Gabrielle and Ailis; brother Brian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, Breda, Cormac, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass at St. John’s Cathedra on this Wednesday (August 1) at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation.