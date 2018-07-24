Deaths in Limerick - July 24, 2018

The death has occurred of John Duffy, Ballybrown, Clarina, at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Noel, Ken and Tom, sisters Sandra and Iris, brother-in-law and sister-in-law and partner Fidelis, aunts, uncle, nephews and niece, cousins, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his father Richard and mother Betty.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Castletroy, Limerick Wednesday 25th July from 5:30pm to 7:30pm with removal to St Joseph's Church, Ballybrown, Clarina, Co Limerick. Requiem Mass on Thursday 26th July at 11:30am. Burial immediately afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of John P. Fitzpatrick, Parkview Drive, Greystones, formerly of Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon, late Garda Sergeant, Henry Street), peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Garret and Fergus, daughters Anne Marie and Maeve, son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Susan and Gobnait, grandchildren, brother Gabriel, sister Mai, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Wednesday evening from 6.0opm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) Gleeson (née O'Doherty), 15 Castlemara, Annacotty and formerly of The Regal Cinema, Cappamore, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Willie Joe and mother of the late Kieran, sadly missed by her loving daughters Anne, Noreen and Siobhan, son Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Siobhan’s residence, 67 The Fairways, Monaleen Road, Castletroy, on Wednesday evening from 4 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel Lyons, Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore & late of Assumpta Park, peacefully in Bawnmore.

Pre-deceased by his parents Kevin & Celine and his sister Mary. Very deeply regretted by his sister Anne, brothers Michael & Kevin, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Our Lady of Limerick Church, Bawnmore on Thursday (July 26th) from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (July 27th) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only; Donations if desired to Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore.

The death has occurred of John Noonan, St James Court, Ennis Road, retired Vice Principal, CBS, Sexton Street, unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Patsy. Dearly loved father of John and Emer. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law Ursula, grandchildren Jonathan and Aoife, brother Fonsie, sister Berrie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 3.15pm to 5.15pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Healy, 27 Cooraine Estate, Ennis Rd., Caherdavin, late of Limerick Rd Cratloe and CIE.

Deeply regretted by his step daughter Margaret, step son John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick, Tuesday evening (24th July) at 6.30pm, followed by prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (25th July) at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Ballysheen Cemetery, Sixmilebridge.

The death has occurred of Sandra Jucha (née Fogarty), Glenlara, Garryspillane, at home surrounded by her husband and children, her brothers, sisters and friends.

She will be sadly missed by her family, her mother Paula, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her dad Joe Fogarty and sister Jackie.

Reposing at her home V35 WN23 this Tuesday evening, 24th, from 4pm to 8pm. Cremation Service at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork on Wednesday, 25th, at 3pm. At Sandra's request, No tears, No flowers, No black. Donations, if desired, to Circle of Friends, Tipperary.

The death has occurred of Frances Kenny (née Lane), 38 Scanlan Park, Castleconnell, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late J.J. Sadly missed by her loving sons Oliver and John, daughters Catherine, Breeda and Susan, their partners Ray and Denis, granddaughters Jane and Olivia, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home Castleconnell this Wednesday 25th July from 6.30 p.m. with removal at 8.30 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Thursday 26th July at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Kilteely Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice.