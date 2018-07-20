Deaths in Limerick - July 20, 2018

The death has occurred of Eileen Gleeson of Darien House, Annacotty

Sadly missed by all the residents and staff in Darien House and by her wide circle of friends and staff in C.R.S. and St. Vincents Centre.

Reposing at St. Vincent's Church, Lisnagry on Sunday (July 22) from 4pm to 6pm with requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

In accordance with Eileen's wishes no flowers please, donations, if desired, to Darien House.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Quinn (née Doyle) of Corbally, Limerick. Formerly of Goresbridge, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Jim and dearly loved mum of Ethna. Sadly missed by her loving sister Peggy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

House private.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Mamie Blackwell (née Ryan (Henry)) of Main Street, Cappamore, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Catherine, brother Harry, sister Annie-Mai, sister-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Cappamore on Saturday (July 21) from 6pm with removal at 8 pm. to St. Michael's Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Martin Cronin of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick.

Late Ambulance Services (Mid West)

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Serena & Laura, sisters Breda, Helen & Sheila, grandchildren Aedìn & Lee, son-in-law Daniel, nieces, nephews, all other relatives & friends.

Brother of the late John & Ann.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday (July 22) from 3.30pm followed by removal at 5pm to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass Monday (July 23) at 11am followed by burial at Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Fitzgerald of Woodvale, Foynes & late of Fleanemore, Ballyhahill.

Husband of the Late Catherine and deeply regretted by his loving Sons Peter, Todd & Dan; daughters Kristy & Nora, Brother, Sister, Sons In Law, Daughters in Law, Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home, Shanagolden this Friday from 6pm to 8pm with requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Senan’s Church, Foynes at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit UHL.