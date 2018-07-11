Deaths in Limerick - July 11, 2018

The death has occurred of Noreen Hayes, Castle Erkin, Pallasgreen, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish.

Predeceased by her brothers John & Tommy. Deeply regretted by her sister Peggy, brother Tim, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, niece, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday (July 13th) from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to Arch Bishop Dermot O'Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline. Requiem Mass Saturday (July 14th) at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Abington Cemetery, Murroe.

The death has occurred of Pat Healy, 32 Brookhaven Walk, Mill Road, Corbally, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Dearly loved father of Lauren, Jake and Ryan. Adored grandfather of Dylan. Beloved son of Mary and the late Paddy. Sadly missed by his sisters Marian and Majella, brothers Sean, Tomas, Anthony and Noel, son-in-law Graham, brothers-in-law Hugh and Erwin, sisters-in-law Bernie, Anne, Helen and Majella, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension. House Private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Lorraine Pearse (née Terry), Glasgow Park, Limerick City, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Peter, sons Andrew & Robert, daughter Charmaine, granddaughters Frankie & Bella, brothers Tony & Arthur, sister Rebecca, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, mother-in-law Buddy, the extended Pearse & Terry families and many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (July 13th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass Saturday (July 14th) at 9am followed by private Cremation.

The death has occurred of Maureen Smyth, Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty and late of Eircom, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Dearly loved mother of Chelsea and Taylor, granny to Avion. Sadly missed by her loving mother Josephine, brothers Christy, Gerard, Declan, Garry and Owen, sisters Catherine and Caroline. Brother in law Andrew, sisters in law Deirdre and Susan. nephews, nieces extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Saturday evening from 4.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.