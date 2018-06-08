Sadness in Limerick sporting community at death of leading GAA figure

THERE IS sadness among the Limerick sporting community this week after the passing of a leading GAA figure.

Sean Heffernan, who was “part of the fabric of Adare GAA”, and had served as chairman and honorary president of the club, died this Tuesday.

The hurling veteran died peacefully in St John’s Hospital, Limerick.

A spokesperson for Adare GAA paid tribute to the longstanding GAA devotee, saying that “he was involved all his life”.

“He was an old-timer who just loved GAA and loved hurling, he lived and died by it. That was a testament to his dedication to the sport.

“He was part of the fabric of the club. Adare was his absolute passion, in a hurling sense. He served as chairman of Adare GAA club, he was honorary president of the club for the last number of years, and he held various positions within the club over the years. It was close to his heart.”

Sean, who was in his early 80s, was also a county board delegate for decades, and would have been a regular sight at Limerick’s county board meetings.

One of the most prominent members of the early Adare club, Sean was a member of the 1964 team that became the first Adare side to win the Limerick Junior Hurling Championship.

The club stalwart was also a selector during Adare’s famous Limerick Senior Hurling Championship three-in-a-row, in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

Through his work within the GAA at a county level, Sean would also have been instrumental throughout the years in shaping the Limerick teams from a youth level right up to the junior county sides.

Sean is deeply regretted by his loving wife Kit, his sons Seanie, Brendan, Diarmuid and Niall, his daughter Breda, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, and extended family.

He is also missed by his grandchildren Shane, Emma, Daniel, Ben, Kayleigh and Oliver.

Funeral details are as follows:

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, this Friday, June 8, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at The Holy Trinity Church, Adare at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 9, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society Adare.