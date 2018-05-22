Deaths in Limerick - May 22, 2018

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Griffin, late of the U.K., St. Mary’s Park, Ballynanty, peacefully in the U.K.

Deeply regretted by his wife Nuala, son Robert, sister Rita, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (May 24th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Friday (May 25th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie Jones (née Speiran), Smiths Road, Charleville, Cork and Granagh, Limerick.

Wife of the Late Sean. Deeply regretted by daughters Angela and Deirdre, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Gerard, sisters Catherine, Ann and Rita, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Mairead (Chawke), special cousin Vera, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. R.I.P

Reposing at Hawes Funeral Home Charleville, Thursday 24th between 6:30pm-8pm. Removal at 8pm to Holycross Church Charleville. Requiem Mass Friday 25th at 2:30pm. Burial Afterwards to Croom Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Susan O'Sullivan, Elm Park, Ennis Road, late Aer Rianta Shannon, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved daughter of the late Brendan and Kathleen O’Sullivan. Dear sister of the late Brendan. Sadly missed by her sister loving Vera, brother Pat, sisters-in-law Ena and Fiona, nephews, nieces, their husbands and wives, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

The death has occurred of Tracey Wallek (née Hartman), Kylemore, Schoolhouse Road & The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Paul. Very deeply regretted by her loving children David, Stephen & Siobhan, her sons partners Deirdre & Claire, brother Jonathon, nephew Jayden, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Wednesday (May 23rd) from 5.30-7pm. Service to take place in Shannon Crematorium on Thursday (May 24th) at 12 noon. Family flowers only; donations if desired to MS Ireland.

The death has occurred of Liam (Willie) Maher, Gouldavoher, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Gortnagloona, Templederry, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Carmel (nee Boland) and loving father of Stephen and Lorna. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Mary and Sally, brothers Michael, Tommy and Paddy, daughter-in-law Anastasia, granddaughter Adelaide, aunt Sr. Dorothy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday 23rd, at his home, (V94 C52T), from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Templederry Old Cemetery at 2.15 approximately.