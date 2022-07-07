Search

07 Jul 2022

BREAKING: Woman charged over major drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Reporter:

David Hurley

07 Jul 2022 11:02 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A WOMAN who was arrested earlier this week following a significant drugs and cash seizure in Limerick has been charged by investigating gardai.

The suspect, whose aged in her earlier 30s, will be brought before a sitting of Limerick District Court later this Thursday.

She was arrested on Tuesday after a property at Drominbeg, Rhebogue was searched by members of the divisional drugs unit under Operation Tara.

Gardai seize drugs and cash at Limerick house

Drugs, worth an estimated €143,000 and €32,900 in cash was seized at the property.

Following her arrest, the woman was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry street garda station.

This morning, a garda spokesperson confirmed she has since charged in relation to the seizure.

Investigations ongoing.

Local News

