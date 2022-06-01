Gardai investigate theft incident in Limerick village during broad daylight

The incident happened in Adare | FILE PHOTO
GARDAI are investigating an opportunistic theft which occurred in a Limerick village during broad daylight.
According to gardai, the victim - a lady in her mid-forties was leaving a shop in Adare village last Wednesday (May 25) just before 6pm when the incident occurred.
"She had many items in a carrier bag when suddenly the handle snapped and the contents spilled out. The lady placed
her wallet aside while she picked up her items. She was a little flustered and embarrassed but when she returned to her car she realised she did not have her wallet," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
The woman immediately returned to the shop where she had been a short time earlier but there was no sign of her wallet.
Gardai in Adare are investigating the incident and any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact them.
