Search

31 May 2022

Council confirms dozens of CCTV cameras across Limerick have been ‘decommissioned’

Council confirms dozens of CCTV cameras across Limerick have been ‘decommissioned’

Limerick City and County Council says a “full and robust review” of more than 400 cameras has been carried out | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

31 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed that 60 CCTV cameras across the city and county have been ‘decommissioned’ following a review which was completed earlier this year.

The review was undertaken after the Data Protection Commission fined the local authority €110,000 for multiple breaches of GDPR and data protection regulations relating to its use of CCTV cameras across the city and county.

In response to a written question, submitted by Cllr Michael Donegan for its May meeting, the council said a “full and robust review” of more than 400 cameras has been carried out “to determine the necessity, the proportionality and the justification” of each individual camera.

“353 cameras met the conditions of necessity, proportionality and justification and were subsequently divided in to four Community CCTV Schemes (Northside, Southside, Canal & Riverbank and Hinterland) with Community CCTV Scheme applications prepared and submitted to the Garda Commissioner under Section 38 of An Garda Síochána Act 2005 for approval,” stated the local authority’s head of digital services Alan Dooley.

Fine over CCTV use in Limerick is a ‘scandalous disgrace’ says Community Alert chair

“Approximately 60 cameras were decommissioned and removed as a result of the review process. All traffic management cameras were decommissioned since no legal basis currently exists for their operation,” he added.

The detailed reply added that Limerick City and County Council is currently awaiting the approval from the Garda Commissioner for each of the Community CCTV Schemes which it submitted applications for.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media