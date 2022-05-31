Council confirms dozens of CCTV cameras across Limerick have been ‘decommissioned’

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed that 60 CCTV cameras across the city and county have been ‘decommissioned’ following a review which was completed earlier this year.

The review was undertaken after the Data Protection Commission fined the local authority €110,000 for multiple breaches of GDPR and data protection regulations relating to its use of CCTV cameras across the city and county.

In response to a written question, submitted by Cllr Michael Donegan for its May meeting, the council said a “full and robust review” of more than 400 cameras has been carried out “to determine the necessity, the proportionality and the justification” of each individual camera.

“353 cameras met the conditions of necessity, proportionality and justification and were subsequently divided in to four Community CCTV Schemes (Northside, Southside, Canal & Riverbank and Hinterland) with Community CCTV Scheme applications prepared and submitted to the Garda Commissioner under Section 38 of An Garda Síochána Act 2005 for approval,” stated the local authority’s head of digital services Alan Dooley.

“Approximately 60 cameras were decommissioned and removed as a result of the review process. All traffic management cameras were decommissioned since no legal basis currently exists for their operation,” he added.

The detailed reply added that Limerick City and County Council is currently awaiting the approval from the Garda Commissioner for each of the Community CCTV Schemes which it submitted applications for.