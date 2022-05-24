Search

24 May 2022

Women robbed at knife-point on busy Limerick street

Women robbed at knife-point on busy Limerick street

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

24 May 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for information after two women were robbed on a busy Limerick street in broad daylight.

The shocking incident happened at New Street, close to the city centre, shortly after 7pm, last Friday. 

"Both were walking in the direction of Punch’s Cross at 7.10pm when a blue Toyota corolla pulled up beside them. The passenger jumped out and threatened both females with a small silver knife that was approximately 7cm long," said Garda John Finnerty.

Special celebration in Limerick estate to mark departure of Mercy Sisters after 45 years

"The thief attempted to cut the strap of the handbag from the first female. This female then relented and handed over her handbag to the thief. The thief then attempted to take another handbag from the second female by force. She
refused to hand over her handbag," he added.

As the woman resisted, the culprit fell to the ground - at which point a passerby intervened after he was alerted to the incident. The man managed to retrieved the first woman's handbag and the thief left empty handed.

According to gardai, the culprit managed to get back into the car which then drove off.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 5 inches in height and he was wearing a grey 11degrees puff jacket with the hood up.

"The only description that we have of the second male is that he had a spider web tattoo on his right elbow," said Garda Finnerty who added that neither of the women were physically injured.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media