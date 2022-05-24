Women robbed at knife-point on busy Limerick street

GARDAI are appealing for information after two women were robbed on a busy Limerick street in broad daylight.

The shocking incident happened at New Street, close to the city centre, shortly after 7pm, last Friday.

"Both were walking in the direction of Punch’s Cross at 7.10pm when a blue Toyota corolla pulled up beside them. The passenger jumped out and threatened both females with a small silver knife that was approximately 7cm long," said Garda John Finnerty.

"The thief attempted to cut the strap of the handbag from the first female. This female then relented and handed over her handbag to the thief. The thief then attempted to take another handbag from the second female by force. She

refused to hand over her handbag," he added.

As the woman resisted, the culprit fell to the ground - at which point a passerby intervened after he was alerted to the incident. The man managed to retrieved the first woman's handbag and the thief left empty handed.

According to gardai, the culprit managed to get back into the car which then drove off.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 5 inches in height and he was wearing a grey 11degrees puff jacket with the hood up.

"The only description that we have of the second male is that he had a spider web tattoo on his right elbow," said Garda Finnerty who added that neither of the women were physically injured.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating.