11 May 2022

Limerick pensioner targeted by bogus tradesmen

Limerick pensioner targeted by bogus tradesmen

The incident happened in west Limerick recently

Reporter:

David Hurley

11 May 2022 1:00 PM

GARDAI are investigating an incident which resulted in an elderly woman handing over hundreds of euro to two men who claimed they were workmen.

The woman, whose aged in her late eighties, contacted gardai in Askeaton recently to report that the men had called to her house and had not returned after she paid them.

"They claimed to be experts at trimming trees and quoted her a price of €300 for cutting back trees around her house. The lady paid the money but the men returned to their vehicle and took off. Her trees were never touched," explained divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch who said the woman was not able to provide gardai with any description of the men or their vehicle.

Warning over 'accommodation fraud' incidents in Limerick

"I am concerned that the lady opened the door to these two strangers and handed over cash. You must never open your door
unless you know who is there and never show that you have cash in your home. It’s better to speak to strangers through a window and don’t accept any offer of any work no matter what the price," added Sgt Leetch.

The garda advice is to ask a trusted neighbour or friend to recommend a tradesman and to make an appointment for them to call.

