Warning over 'accommodation fraud' incidents in Limerick

GARDAI have issued a warning after they were alerted to a number of incidents of accommodation fraud in Limerick.

According to gardai, two different people were targeted after they both saw the same advert which had been posted on Facebook.

This male, who claimed to live in Germany, was advertising a house for rent in Limerick city but it was a first come first served

basis. Both persons each lodged over €1,400 to his account. The moment the money was in the account the male blocked their phone numbers and he cannot now be contacted or discovered," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The two complainants were unable to provide gardai with any details that could lead to the man's discovery and arrest.

Sgt Leetch says the incidents should act as a warning to those who are considering replying to online adverts.

"Do not take everything on social media at face value, be very suspicious always but especially if you are handing over money. The current shortage of accommodation could make people react without asking questions or checking details and fall into a scam," she stated.