Shoplifter banned from Limerick stores following crime spree

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street
A LIMERICK woman has been told to stay out of a number of shops in the city centre after she admitted stealing over €1,100 worth of goods.
Danielle McCormack, age 30, who lives at homeless accommodation in the city has been told not to enter Brown Thomas, Foot Locker, Superdrug and Boots after taking goods from the stores.
Limerick District Court was told all of the offences occurred on dates late last year and that none of the stolen property was recovered.
Judge Patricia Harney was told that while Ms McCormack is willing to pay compensation there was "no reality" to it being paid given her personal circumstances.
Solicitor Sarah Ryan told the court that her client leads a "chaotic existence" and has serious mental health issues which are not-related to drugs.
Ms McCormack, she said, is currently engaging with addiction and homeless services and has given birth to a baby in the last three months. She has a number of other children.
Sergeant Sean Murray said the defendant has 58 previous convictions, 42 of which related to theft offences. Others relate to public order and assault offences.
Adjourning the matter to next month Judge Harney requested that a probation report be prepared.
Warning Ms McCormack to stay away from the stores she commented.
"If anything else happens (before the next court date) all bets are off."
