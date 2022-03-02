Search

02 Mar 2022

Limerick criminal fined for breach of Covid-19 travel regulations

Nenagh Court fines caravan owners who came to Tipperary during lockdown

Nenagh Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader reporter

02 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK man who was found outside his 5km limit under Covid-19 regulations, told a garda that he "didn't care", Nenagh District Court was told.

Owen Treacy, who has an address at Gillogue House, Gillogue, Clonlara pleaded to the offence which was detected at Carrigatoher, Nenagh, on February 26, 2021.

Sergeant Michael Keating told the court that the gardaí had received a report of a possible sulky race at Carrigatoher on the date in question but when they arrived there was no race taking place.

However, there was a number of males present beside a vehicle that had a horsebox attached. There was a horse in the horse box.

He said that Mr Treacy, who has strong connections to the city, had attempted to drive away from the scene and did not have a reasonable excuse as to why he was there.

"He told the garda: 'I don't care. Give me a fine. I'll pay'," Sgt Keating told the court adding  that Mr Treacy has 124 previous convictions.

Motorists caught speeding in Limerick during National Slow Down Day

Solicitor Ted McCarthy said Mr Treacy never received a fixed charge penalty notice in relation to the summons as he had been on remand (in prison) at the time.

"He accepts he was outside his limit and shouldn't have been," said Mr McCarthy.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said was noting Mr Treacy's comments and she fined him €100.

