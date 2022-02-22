Search

22 Feb 2022

Disqualified motorist jailed following high speed pursuit in County Limerick

KIlmallock Courthouse

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

22 Feb 2022 8:32 PM

A LIMERICK motorist who put “other people’s lives in peril” was jailed for seven months at Kilmallock Court.

James McDonagh, aged 25, of Ballyart, Brittas pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, no insurance, failure to stop and no driving licence.

Inspector Pat Brennan said on October 23, 2021, a garda observed Mr McDonagh behind the wheel at the Circle K service station in Pallasgreen.

“He was aware the defendant was disqualified. He took off at speed in the direction of Doon, unaware that he was being followed. When the garda activated his flashing lights he drove off at high speed. He narrowly missed a customs official who wanted to speak to him."

“He overtook cars on blind bends. There were pedestrians on the road. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons,” said Insp Brennan, who added that Mr McDonagh has 30 previous convictions including for hit and run - failing to remain at the scene of an accident, dangerous driving, four no insurance, theft, intoxication and drink driving.

Con Barry, solicitor for Mr McDonagh, said the facts of the case are what they are.

He said he had a letter from a parish priest to say that his client has lost a lot of members of his family at a young age. 

Judge Patricia Harney said his own personal difficulties doesn’t give him the right to impact on the health and safety of people by his dangerous driving.

“He put people’s lives in peril. He has shown blatant disregard for the law. There is an inevitability to the path he has chosen,” said Judge Harney.

The judge said Mr McDonagh has an “unenviable record”.

“He has ignored every single order made by a court. It is an egregious pattern of offending. He has a previous conviction for hit and run. This dangerous driving involved a pursuit. The dangerous driving was deeply, deeply shocking,” said Judge Harney.

For dangerous driving, the judge imposed a three month prison sentence to run consecutively to a prison term he is currently serving.

Judge Harney imposed one month in prison for no insurance; one month for failing to stop and two months for no driving licence. They are all to run consecutively.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.

