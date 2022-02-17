Search

17 Feb 2022

Investigations continue following 'serious assault' in Limerick town

Gardai at Rathkeale are investigating

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

17 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

GARDAI are continuing their investigation into a serious  assault on a young man, in his late teens, which left him with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

The incident occurred shortly before 5am last Saturday morning in Rathkeale. No arrests have yet been made.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the injured young man, in his late teens, was taken by emergency services to University Hospital Limerick. 

The incident has sparked local concerns that it was connected to a feud between two local families and that the feud would escalate.

Since the weekend, there have been uncorroborated reports of gunshots being fired on two different occasions, the last in a premises in the town on Tuesday night.

However, a  garda spokesman said that reports of shots fired “were not accurate”. 

In a statement, he said: “From investigations to date, gardaí are currently satisfied that no shots were fired in the course of this incident.”

Gardai have confirmed that a routine checkpoint was conducted, this week, which included armed and uniformed gardaí "in support of ongoing policing measures across the Limerick garda division.”

The Emergency Response Unit, (ERU), it is understood, was not deployed in Rathkeale.

The spokesman did not comment on possible concerns about an inter-family feud. 

Gardaí at Newcastle West  are continuing to investigate the assault incident.

Anybody with information is asked to contact  Rathkeale garda station on 069-63222, the garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

