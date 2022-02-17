Brazen thief steals trolley full of groceries from Limerick supermarket

GARDAI are advising Limerick shoppers to be vigilant following a number of recent theft incidents which have happened in-store.

In incident, a trolley filled with groceries was take shortly after a shopper had paid and passed through the checkout.

"The woman, whose aged in her mid-thirties completed her grocery shopping in a large supermarket and paid for them. She suddenly realised that she had forgotten something so she left her trolley near the checkout, but unattended, for a few minutes. When she returned to retrieve it there was no sign of it," said Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that the trolley contained groceries worth around €80.

In separate incident, which occurred last Friday, a handbag was stolen from a trolley when the owner was distracted.

"The lady, in her late forties was shopping in a city centre supermarket. She put her handbag on her shopping trolley and was

shopping away when suddenly another female grabbed her handbag from the trolley and ran out of the shop," said Sgt Leetch who added that a suspect was identified and arrested after gardai viewed CCTV from the supermarket.

"I know when I grocery shop, I wear a cross body bag for convenience and security, I have watched CCTV footage of various thefts and you would not believe how quick these thieves are, protect your property, do not put your handbag on the shopping

trolley," she advised.