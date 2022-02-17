Search

17 Feb 2022

Brazen thief steals trolley full of groceries from Limerick supermarket

Brazen thief steals trolley full of groceries from Limerick supermarket

The incident occurred at a large supermarket

Reporter:

David Hurley

17 Feb 2022 9:15 AM

GARDAI are advising Limerick shoppers to be vigilant following a number of recent theft incidents which have happened in-store.

In incident, a trolley filled with groceries was take shortly after a shopper had paid and passed through the checkout. 

"The woman, whose aged in her mid-thirties completed her grocery shopping in a large supermarket and paid for them. She suddenly realised that she had forgotten something so she left her trolley near the checkout, but unattended, for a few minutes. When she returned to retrieve it there was no sign of it," said Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that the trolley contained groceries worth around €80.

Contractor appointed to build new €19m school in Limerick

In separate incident, which occurred last Friday, a handbag was stolen from a trolley when the owner was distracted.

"The lady, in her late forties was shopping in a city centre supermarket. She put her handbag on her shopping trolley and was
shopping away when suddenly another female grabbed her handbag from the trolley and ran out of the shop," said Sgt Leetch who added that a suspect was identified and arrested after gardai viewed CCTV from the supermarket.

"I know when I grocery shop, I wear a cross body bag for convenience and security, I have watched CCTV footage of various thefts and you would not believe how quick these thieves are, protect your property, do not put your handbag on the shopping
trolley," she advised.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media