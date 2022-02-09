Search

Warning as fraudsters withdraw cash from Limerick woman's bank account

Gardai in Newcastle West are investigating

David Hurley

09 Feb 2022 3:31 PM

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a significant quantity of cash from a woman who was targeted by fraudsters.

Highlighting the incident, divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch, says it highlights the importance of not clicking the link in any text or email that puports to be from your bank.

"Ring your bank yourself if you receive an email or text but do not click on it," she said.

In the case being highlighted, a woman from Newcastle West received a text message while she was at work.

"The text appeared to be from her bank, she was busy but she clicked on the link and entered her details when she was requested to do so. Two days later, she received a phone call from a person, allegedly from her bank, they referred to the previous text sent and asked her to verify her bank account details," said Sgt Leetch.

"The woman, whose aged in her 50s, did this and so gave control of her bank account over to these criminals. She subsequently discovered that almost €2,000 was taken from her account," she added.

The garda advise is that banks and other financial institutions will never ask for bank account details or a full Personal Access Number.

People are also urged to be very suspicious of all correspondence from financial institutions.

