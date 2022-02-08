Youths on scramblers stir up the muck on Limerick bus

GARDAI are investigating after youths used their scrambler bikes to pelt a bus with earth and grass.

It is understood they waited until the bus driver opened the door to rev their engines and churn up copious amounts of mud. A photograph of the incident has been widely shared on WhatsApp.

Fortunately there were no passengers on board at the time and the driver was protected by the partition.

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann said the incident happened on Monday afternoon on the 303 service from O’Malley Park. They said the bus was fully cleaned and service resumed.

"Bus Éireann has on board CCTV cameras, the footage has been downloaded and provided to the gardaí who are carrying out a full investigation.

"Very regrettably, Bus Éireann vehicles have been targeted by some young people over the past number of months and Monday’s incident is a further example. On other occasions stones have been thrown.

"Because of our concern for the safety of our employees, passengers and the community, Bus Éireann does not currently operate through Southill after 5pm," said the spokesperson.

The Bus Éireann spokesperson said they very much want to operate services as normal and understand how much people rely on the bus.

"It is a source of great regret and frustration that the actions of a small number of people are preventing others from having the public transport service that they need and deserve.

"Bus Éireann appreciates the cooperation of the gardaí and the entire community in addressing this problem," said the spokesperson.