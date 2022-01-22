Thieves steal garden tools and equipment from Limerick home and farm

GARDAI are investigating the theft of garden equipment from house on the northside of Limerick city.
The property, including a power-washer, was taken from an unlocked shed at the rear of a house at Bellfield Gardens on the Ennis Road.
"Thieves will take anything if they believe they can sell it on for profit. Now that the evenings are getting longer and people are working in their gardens thieves will be on the lookout for gardening equipment that they can sell," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
Separately, gardai are investigating the theft of two chainsaws which were taken from a shed in a farm yard near Bruree.
"It’s important to secure your garden shed with a good quality lock and bolt and install outside sensor lighting for added security. Also, if you are offered any items for sale in suspicious circumstances consider the fact that this could be stolen property and refuse to buy it," added Sgt Leetch.
