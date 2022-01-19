Gardai investigate robbery at Limerick bookmakers

GARDAI have confirmed they are investigating a robbery at a business on William Street in Limerick city.
The Limerick Leader understands the premises in question was a bookmakers.
A garda spokesperson said the burglary occurred shortly after 7pm on Monday, December 20, 2021.
"A sum of cash was taken during the incident. No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
It is believed the perpetrator(s) got away with thousands of euros in the pre-Christmas crime.
