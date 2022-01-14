Search

14 Jan 2022

Vigil for Ashling Murphy to take place in Limerick tonight

Vigil for Ashling Murphy to take place in Limerick

Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

14 Jan 2022

A CANDELIGHT vigil for murdered teacher Ashling Murphy will be held in Limerick this evening. 

The public event will start at 6pm at Arthur's Quay Park this Friday to pay tribute to the 23-year-old who was killed in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon. 

Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr Daniel Butler, will attend the vigil after he opened a book of condolence for the former Mary Immaculate College student earlier this week.

A number of smaller events will also take place in towns and villages in County Limerick and tributes are being planned across the country to remember the talented musician and beloved schoolteacher.

Mary Immaculate College opens book of condolence for former student Ashling Murphy

Last night a man who had been arrested in relation to the murder was released without charge and gardai say he is no longer a suspect in the case. 

Ms Murphy was out for a run along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly when she was fatally attacked at 4pm on Wednesday. 

Gardai are appealing for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks in relation to the attack. 

They are also appealing to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, yesterday afternoon Wednesday, 12th January 2022, to make contact with them.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

