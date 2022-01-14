Vigil for Ashling Murphy to take place in Limerick tonight

A CANDELIGHT vigil for murdered teacher Ashling Murphy will be held in Limerick this evening.

The public event will start at 6pm at Arthur's Quay Park this Friday to pay tribute to the 23-year-old who was killed in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr Daniel Butler, will attend the vigil after he opened a book of condolence for the former Mary Immaculate College student earlier this week.

A number of smaller events will also take place in towns and villages in County Limerick and tributes are being planned across the country to remember the talented musician and beloved schoolteacher.

Last night a man who had been arrested in relation to the murder was released without charge and gardai say he is no longer a suspect in the case.

Ms Murphy was out for a run along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly when she was fatally attacked at 4pm on Wednesday.

Gardai are appealing for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks in relation to the attack.

Candles, flowers and the College flag at half mast. All signs of the continued shock here @MIC_Limerick at the horrific murder of our graduate Ashling Murphy⁩. This has to be a watershed in the rejection of gender based violence in Ireland #AshlingMurphy #sheonlywentforarun pic.twitter.com/NvJ0jgkciO — Prof. Niamh Hourigan (@niamhhourigan1) January 14, 2022

They are also appealing to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, yesterday afternoon Wednesday, 12th January 2022, to make contact with them.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.