29 Dec 2021

Man hospitalised after Christmas attack in Limerick town

Man hospitalised after Christmas attack in Limerick town

A still from the video shows the young man being protected

A MAN was taken to hospital after he was punched in the head while lying defenceless on the street on St Stephen's Day in County Limerick.

A video of the assault, which occurred in Kilfinane, has been widely shared on social media.

A garda spokesperson said they are investigating an assault that took place on Main Street, Kilfinane at approximately 9pm on Sunday, December 26.

"A man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for his injuries. No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.

A local who sent the video to the Leader said: "Horrible scenes in Kilfinane as locals get out of control. I would appreciate you highlighting this please."

The clip shows a male - apparently lying defenceless on the ground. A number of people are around him trying to protect him when another male punches him in the head as people scream. As the camera pans around it shows others pushing and shoving each either.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Bruff garda station on 061 382940.

