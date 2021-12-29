BREAKING: Man rescued from river Shannon in Limerick city

The man was taken from the water by members of Limerick Fire and Rescue
LIMERICK firefighters rescued a man from the river Shannon in Limerick city this Wednesday morning.
Members of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were carrying out a routine check of equipment when they observed a male in the water, according to the Munster Regional Communications Centre.
They launched the FireSwift rescue boat and called for back up at 9.58am. The man was quickly brought aboard and taken to safety.
Three units from Limerick fire station at Mulgrave Street also attended.
The male was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. Any injuries sustained are not thought to be life threatening.
