Thieves use angle grinder to break into Limerick GAA club

Gardai are investigating the incident
GARDAI are investigating the theft of thousands of euros worth of gym equipment from Claughaun GAA Club in Limerick city.
At around 12.30am this Tuesday morning, a battery operated angle grinder was used by criminals to cut a window out to gain entry at the Childers Road-based sports club.
Then then cut the hinges off a door so they were able to pull the door down.
It is understood the perpetrators stole thousands of euros worth of dumbbells and weights, on top of causing thousands of euros worth of damage.
After ransacking the gym, the brazen thieves then loaded up the equipment on a pallet truck belonging to Claughaun GAA Club. They then casually pushed their stolen merchandise across the road.
Gardai are investigating. Anybody with any information or who may have seen something suspicious in the Childers Road area between midnight and 4am on Tuesday morning, November 23 is asked to contact their local garda station.
