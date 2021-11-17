Search

17/11/2021

Burglar jailed following crime spree in Limerick

The Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A SERIAL offender who broke into a number of commercial premises in Limerick city has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment.

Gerard Curtin, aged 41, who has an address at Upper William Street, had pleaded guilty to charges relating to incidents which occurred on dates late last year and earlier this year.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Mike Brennan said one premises was targeted on four separate occasions and that on each occasion, the defendant was identified on CCTV.

In one incident, last New Year's Eve, he 'kicked in' the front door of a premises to gain entry at around 8pm. He then went behind the counter and stole around €100 in cash.

The same premises was targeted on three other dates and cash was taken on each occasion. While another man - identified in court as Mr X- was present, he "kept watch" and did not enter the property.

Detective Brennan said the other charges before the court related to incidents which occurred on dates in February.

Cash and a computer tablet were taken from a restaurant after a rock was thrown through the window at around 8am on February 8 while a small amount of cash was taken from a shop in the city centre in the early hours of February 10.

In addition to CCTV evidence, Judge Tom O'Donnell was told a blood sample found inside the restaurant matched the defendant's DNA.

John O'Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said Mr Curtin has more than 100 previous convictions and that he was the subject of a suspended prison sentence when he committed the offences.

Barrister Pat Whyms, defending, asked the court to note the value of the property taken was "quite low" and that his client could not be questioned immediately after his arrest due to his level of intoxication.

"He was looking for money to feed his habit," he said adding that no violence was used and that all of the premises were closed at the time.

Imposing sentence, Judge O'Donnell said business people are entitled to to be protected from such behaviour.

"Owners are entitled to believe if they close up at night, the premises will still in intact the following day," he commented.

Prison sentence for burglar who 'reached in' windows of Limerick apartments

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media