15/11/2021

Prison sentence for burglar who 'reached in' windows of Limerick apartments

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A RECIDIVIST criminal who reached in the windows of two separate city centre apartments on the same night has been jailed for 12 months.

Christopher Higgins, aged 25, of no fixed abode had pleaded guilty to charges of burglary relating to offences which occurred in the early hours of September 24, 2020.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Noel Mannion said both properties were occupied at the time but that nothing was taken from either apartment. 

The defendant, who did not enter the apartments, was identified on CCTV and co-operated with the garda investigation. However, when arrested he said "couldn't really remember" the incidents as he had used drugs.

Garda Mannion told John O'Sullivan BL, prosecuting, the defendant was arrested in relation to another incident at around 5am and that he was arrested and questioned about the burglaries a number of weeks later.

Jack Nicholas BL, defendant, told the court his client - who has more than 100 previous convictions, - has already been sentenced in relation to a burglary offence which occurred a number of days earlier and he submitted all of the matters should have been dealt with together.

He said the "cycle of drug addiction" has been a feature of Mr Higgins' life and that he has lived on the streets in the past but has addressed his addiction issues while in prison.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O'Donnell agreed that "in an ideal world" all matters would have been finalised before the court together.

However, he commented: "Things don't always come together at one time".

While noting that no damage was caused at the apartments and that nothing was taken, the judge said Mr Higgins' previous history was an aggravating factor. "This can't go on, people are entitled to feel safe in their own homes."

He imposed a two year prison sentence, suspending the final 12 months.

