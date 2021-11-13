Search

13/11/2021

Safe containing 'large amount of cash' stolen from Limerick home

Safe containing 'large amount of cash' stolen from Limerick home

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a safe containing a large amount of cash from a home in West Limerick.

The property, at Loughill East, Newcastle West was broken into sometime between 6pm and 8pm on November 3. The house was unoccupied at the time.

"The criminals broke in through a back window. They ransacked the bedrooms and lifted a three-foot safe out through the back window. This safe contained a large amount of cash," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"The criminals were unable to open the safe (inside the house) but because it was not bolted to a solid wall or floor they were able to remove it and then open it at their leisure somewhere else," she added.

While gardai say cash should not be kept at home, the advice is to use a good quality safe which bolted to a solid floor or wall, in a hidden area of the house.

"This is the safest answer but the safe must be firmly bolted down," said Sgt Leetch.

