Would-be car thief threatened young man with knife in Limerick estate

GARDAI are renewing their appeal for information after a young man was threatened at knife-point by a would-be car thief.

The injured party, whose aged in his early twenties, was standing by his car at College Court Drive, Castletroy when the incident happened at around 7pm on November 3.

"Suddenly he saw another male approach on a scooter with a knife in his hand. This male demanded the car keys, however the car owner had the sense to turn and run into his house and lock the door," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"The would-be car thief left with nothing. Again, be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to your local garda station," she added.

The incident is similar to a theft which occurred at Plassey Park Road, Castletroy at the end of October.

On that occasion, a lady in her mid-thirties was standing next to her car when a man walked up to her, snatched the keys from her hand, jumped into the car and drove it away.