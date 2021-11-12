Would-be car thief threatened young man with knife in Limerick estate

Henry Street garda station
GARDAI are renewing their appeal for information after a young man was threatened at knife-point by a would-be car thief.
The injured party, whose aged in his early twenties, was standing by his car at College Court Drive, Castletroy when the incident happened at around 7pm on November 3.
"Suddenly he saw another male approach on a scooter with a knife in his hand. This male demanded the car keys, however the car owner had the sense to turn and run into his house and lock the door," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
"The would-be car thief left with nothing. Again, be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to your local garda station," she added.
The incident is similar to a theft which occurred at Plassey Park Road, Castletroy at the end of October.
On that occasion, a lady in her mid-thirties was standing next to her car when a man walked up to her, snatched the keys from her hand, jumped into the car and drove it away.
Previous Limerick Person of the Month Award winner Pádraig O' Callaghan has been nominated in the Positive Attitude Category in a national competition.
Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe debated with Limerick TD Richard O' Donoghue over the Finance Bill in the Dáil on Wednesday, November 3.
Adare was one of several Limerick towns and villages that placed in the Tidy Towns competition, which has been running since 1958.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.