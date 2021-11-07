Limerick gardai issue warning over incidents of 'accommodation fraud'

GARDAI are warning they have been alerted to several incidents of so called 'acommodation fraud' in Limerick - particularly in the city.

In an effort to raise awareness of the issue, one recent incident issue is being highlighted publicly.

"A man from Caherdavin called into Mayorstone garda station to say a student had called to his home address that morning stating they had viewed an advertisement online where a room in his home was for rent. This student was requesting to view the room," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"The gentleman was surprised and informed the student that he was not renting any rooms and was unaware of any advertisement. The student could provide him with details of the advertisement, he checked online but could see that the advertisement had since been deleted," she added.

Gardai believe criminals are using legitimate addresses to lure people seeking accommodation, into making contact with the intention of attempting to to scam money out of them.

"In this case the criminal got nothing as the student was wise enough to call to the address before any money or personal details were given by phone or email. Do not take any advertisement at face value, be suspicious and do your own research first," advised Sgt Leetch.