WATCH: Limerick protestors demand climate action in wake of Cop26 

A CROWD of around 50 people took to Limerick streets today, Saturday November 6, to demand action on climate change.

The protest was organised by Cop26 Mid-West to coincide with the International climate change event currently taking place in Glasgow.

The coalition includes trade unions, climate groups and individuals that have come together to raise awareness and highlight crucial demands.

They hope that similar protests will encourage the government to deliver solutions and specifically to play their part in limiting global temperatures annual increases to 1.5C BY 2030.

The event was held on Bedford Row and featured speakers from a number of environmental groups including Tim Hourigan from Limerick Against Pollution and People Before Profit member and social activist Cian Prendeville.

November 6 marks the Global day for Climate Action with protests and events taking place at locations all over the world.

Organiser of the event Tim Hannon spoke about why it was so important for people to gather to support their message.

"We are here to fight for climate justice, the Cop26 talks are ongoing in Glasgow at the moment and we don't believe what is happening there is radical enough to deal with the impending climate catastrophe.

"The Cop26 coalition are holding a variety of different events around Ireland in Limerick, Derry, Belfast, Galway and Cork."

Other speakers discussed a variety of local environmental issues including the proposed construction of a liquified natural gas terminal in Ballylongford, Co. Kerry as well as two data centres in Limerick and Ennis .

They also drew attention to the decision by the EPA to grant Irish Cement a new operating license which will allow them to burn one million tyres at their Limerick plant.

Members of the performative arts group 'Red Rebels' attended the protest to try and spread the message of climate justice.

The group are dedicated to highlighting the environment crisis and supporting organisations fighting for climate change action.

One of the main demands of the Cop26 Mid-West coalition is for the Irish government to invest in green jobs by retraining those whose jobs are affected by climate change and creating new roles in the industry.

They are also asking for investment in green public transport, a stop to the building of more data centres, an investment ban on new fossil fuel infrastructure and investment in sustainable agriculture.

The group are also protesting the recent decision to grant Aughinish Alumina permission to begin rock blasting to a depth of 8.5 metres on their site near the Shannon Estuary.