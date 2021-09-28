Search

New superintendent appointed to Limerick garda division

Superintendent Paul Reidy has been appointed to the Bruff garda district | File photo

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A NEW superintendent has been appointed to the Bruff garda district, it has been confirmed.

Supt Paul Reidy, a former heard of the Roads Policing Unit in Limerick, replaces Supt John Ryan who has been transferred to the Kilrush district in West Clare.

Supt Ryan, who is originally from the Banner county has served in Bruff since August 2019 while Supt Reidy has been stationed in the Dublin Metropolitan Region since he was promoted from the rank of inspector last summer.

Prior to his promotion, he had spent a number of years working in the Limerick division and served at several garda stations across the city and county.

The Garda Press Office says the management changes, which take immediate effect, have arisen as a result of promotions following a recent internal competition.

Earlier this month, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche told the Limerick Joint Policing Committee that Inspector Andrew Lacey who is currently attached to the Newcastle West garda district is on the promotion list.

It's expected his promotion to superintendent will be confirmed before the end this year.

Local News

