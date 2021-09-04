Search

04/09/2021

BREAKING: Man hospitalised with serious injuries following assault in Limerick town

BREAKING: Man hospitalised with serious injuries following assault in Limerick town

The incident happened in the early hours of this Saturday

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries during an incident in Abbeyfeale overnight.

It's understood the 28-year-old victim was kicked and punched in the face by a number of other males at the Square in the town shortly after 1am.

He sustained multiple injuries to his face and head and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry for treatment. While serious, his injuries are not life-threatening.

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in The Square, Abbeyfeale, shortly after 1am this morning, Saturday,  September 4, 2021. A man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for his injuries," said a garda spokesperson.

A large number of people were in the area around the time of the incident and witnesses are being asked to come forward. Inquiries are being conducted in the town and CCTV is also being viewed as part of the investigation.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai at Abbeyfeale station can be reached at 068 30010.

BREAKING: Limerick player wins major EuroMillions prize

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media