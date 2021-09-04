BREAKING: Man hospitalised with serious injuries following assault in Limerick town

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries during an incident in Abbeyfeale overnight.

It's understood the 28-year-old victim was kicked and punched in the face by a number of other males at the Square in the town shortly after 1am.

He sustained multiple injuries to his face and head and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry for treatment. While serious, his injuries are not life-threatening.

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in The Square, Abbeyfeale, shortly after 1am this morning, Saturday, September 4, 2021. A man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for his injuries," said a garda spokesperson.

A large number of people were in the area around the time of the incident and witnesses are being asked to come forward. Inquiries are being conducted in the town and CCTV is also being viewed as part of the investigation.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai at Abbeyfeale station can be reached at 068 30010.