02/09/2021

Bank card stolen from passenger on Limerick-bound bus was used 'very quickly'

A major operation is underway after two men were knocked down by a car in Parteen this Thursday

Gardai are investigating

David Hurley

AHEAD of the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions and the expected return of staff to offices across Limerick, gardai are appealing to people to be vigilant and to protect their personal belongings.

Public transport returned to 100% capacity yesterday and gardai are warning that thieves may target passengers who have not travelled for some time.

"The best advice is to keep your valuables as close to you as possible," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who highlighted one recent theft incident on public transport.

"A young man was travelling by bus last week and when he arrived in Limerick he discovered that his rucksack had been taken from the luggage department of the bus. His bank card was in the rucksack and when he rang to cancel it he was told by the bank that it had already been used twice," she said.

Emphasising the need to be vigilant, Sgt Leetch says the incident shows how thieves can act very quickly.

