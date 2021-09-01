Search our Archive

01/09/2021

WATCH: Public transport returns to 100% capacity in Limerick

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THERE was a trickle, rather than a deluge of people this morning as public transport returned to 100% capacity in Limerick for the first time since March 2020.

Ever since the onset of the pandemic, notices have been placed on some seats requesting people do not sit down in order to facilitate social distancing.

Initially, only the most essential journeys were allowed as transport providers in Ireland operated at 25% capacity, before restrictions were lifted last summer to allow buses and trains travel at half capacity.

However, a surge in Covid-19 cases in the winter-time saw capacity cut to a quarter once again.

But following An Taoiseach Micheal Martin's announcement last night that Covid-19 restrictions will be unwound in the coming weeks, travel providers were once again allowed to operate at full capacity.

From start of service this morning, this came into effect. Here in Limerick, many customers took advantage of this.

Sarah Cunneen, who dropped children at school in Mungret said: "We have to return to normal at some stage. I just hope people continue to wear masks. We are not out of this pandemic yet, hopefully we will be sooner rather than later. But we need to continue to take every precaution possible."

Eilish Leahy had a longer journey - heading to Killarney to visit her father's grave.

She admitted she is anxious about buses returning to full capacity, saying: "It means you have to sit beside someone you don't know. I find the ventilation on the buses is not up to scratch."

Noel Hayes had an appointment at University Hospital Limerick, and said: "The bus wasn't that bad. It wasn't too busy. There were a few schoolkids over the schools starting. But it felt safe. Everyone was wearing a mask. Some people were sitting on the seats with their legs up!"

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media