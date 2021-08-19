19/08/2021

Warning issued in Limerick over 'fake' Covid text messages seeking 'sensitive' information

Warning issued about latest phone text scam

The text messages purport to be from the HSE

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE Health Service Executive has issued a warning about a 'fake' text message which is circulating in Limerick and around the country.

The message purports to be from the HSE and claims to inform the recipient that they are a close contact of someone who has contracted Covid-19.

It goes on to suggest that they click on a link to arrange an "urgent test".

The HSE says the message is fake and that the website is not legitimate. It says the messages are "an attempt to seek to elicit payment and sensitive personal information" for Covid-19 vaccine appointments.

"Do not respond to these messages or click on any links contained in them," said a spokesperson for HSE Mid West Community Healthcare.

The spokesperson added that only a small number of people in Limerick have received the fake text message to date.

However, people are being urged to be vigilant.

Department of Public Health Mid-West announces temporary relocation to a site in Limerick city

