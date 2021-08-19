Warning issued in Limerick over 'fake' Covid text messages seeking 'sensitive' information

The text messages purport to be from the HSE
THE Health Service Executive has issued a warning about a 'fake' text message which is circulating in Limerick and around the country.
The message purports to be from the HSE and claims to inform the recipient that they are a close contact of someone who has contracted Covid-19.
It goes on to suggest that they click on a link to arrange an "urgent test".
The HSE says the message is fake and that the website is not legitimate. It says the messages are "an attempt to seek to elicit payment and sensitive personal information" for Covid-19 vaccine appointments.
"Do not respond to these messages or click on any links contained in them," said a spokesperson for HSE Mid West Community Healthcare.
The HSE is aware of fraudulent SMS (text) messages being circulated which seek to elicit payment and sensitive personal information for Covid-19 vaccine appointments.— HSE Mid West Community Healthcare (@CommHealthMW) August 19, 2021
Do not respond to these messages or click on any links contained in them.
Please be vigilant - please RT. pic.twitter.com/MpErZmfw2t
The spokesperson added that only a small number of people in Limerick have received the fake text message to date.
However, people are being urged to be vigilant.
More News
The All-Ireland semi final between Limerick and Waterford was delayed after a truck transporting hay struck a bridge on the M7
Jane Hilliard, winner of this year's En Plein Air in Adare, receiving her cheque from judges Eleanor Swan and Henry Morgan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.