Department of Public Health Mid-West announces temporary relocation to a site in Limerick city

THE Department of Public Health Mid-West is advising the public of their temporary relocation to a site in Limerick city next week.
The move is due to renovation works at their current site.
Renovations to the existing office space is to facilitate the expanding Public Health Mid-West team in line with national and regional Public Health reform plans in the coming years.
The Public Health team will relocate from Mount Kennett House, Henry Street to The Red Church on Henry Street, Limerick city, next Monday, August 23, for approximately six months.
"During the period of the relocation, there may be some minor disruption to usual services, including some minor delays in non-urgent communication. However, we are working to make this transition as smooth as possible in light of current service needs," said a spokesperson.
