Gardai release man and woman suspected of murdering young boy in Limerick

A MAN and a woman who are suspected of murdering a young boy in Limerick earlier this year have been released without charged.

The pair, aged in their 30s and 20s, were arrested at locations in Limerick city at around midday on Thursday.

The four-year-old sustained serious head injuries following an incident at a house at Rathbane in the city on March 13, 2021.

Having been initially treated at University Hospital Limerick, he was transferred to Children's Hospital Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin where he died a number of days later.

A full garda investigation was launched following his death and it's it was formally upgraded to a murder inquiry in recent weeks.

Following their arrests on Thursday, the man and woman were taken to separate garda stations in the city where they were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Tonight, a spokesperson confirmed they have since been released without charge.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing and that a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.