BREAKING: Women due in court following serious assault in Limerick

The women were detained at Henry Street garda station before they were charged
Two women are due to appear in court later today after they were charged in connection with a 'serious assault' in Limerick city at the weekend.
The alarm was raised in the early hours of Sunday morning after a man, with serious injuries, was found on a footpath at Cosgrave Park, Moyross.
The man, whose aged in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment where his condition has been described as "serious but stable".
It is believed the assault incident happened at Monabraher Road, Ballynanty and investigating gardai subsequently arrested two women who are both aged in their 30s.
The women were detained and questioned at Henry Street garda station and they have now been charged and are due to appear before a vacation sitting of Galway District Court later.
Investigations are ongoing and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
