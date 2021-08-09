Women arrested following serious assault in Limerick

The women are being questioned at Henry Street garda station
Two women have been arrested in connection with a 'serious assault' in Limerick city at the weekend.
The alarm was raised in the early hours of Sunday morning after a man, with serious injuries, was found on a footpath at Cosgrave Park, Moyross.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the man, whose aged in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment where his condition has been described as stable.
It is believed the assault incident happened at Monabraher Road, Ballynanty and gardai have, this morning, confirmed that a number of arrests have been made.
"Two women, both aged in their 30s, have been arrested in connection with this incident. They are currently detained at Henry Street garda station under Section 4 Of The Criminal Justice Act," said a garda spokesperson.
Investigations are continuing and gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who was in Monabraher Road or Cosgrave Park between 3.15am and 4am on Sunday to come forward.
Gardaí at Mayorstone Park are investigating and they are particularly interested in speaking to any road users, including taxis, who may have dash cam footage.
