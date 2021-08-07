Man arrested following cash and drugs seizure in Limerick town

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following a significant cash and drugs seizure in County Limerick.

The seizure was made when gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs unit executed a search warrant at a residential property in Newcastle West on Thursday evening.

"During the course of the search operation cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of €5,000, along with cash of approximately €13,000. Drug paraphernalia was also seized," said a garda spokesperson.

A man, in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street garda station in the city where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs will now be sent for forensic analysis.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.