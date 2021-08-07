07/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Man arrested following cash and drugs seizure in Limerick town

Man arrested following cash and drugs seizure in Limerick town

The seizure was made earlier this week

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following a significant cash and drugs seizure in County Limerick.

The seizure was made when gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs unit executed a search warrant at a residential property in Newcastle West on Thursday evening.

"During the course of the search operation cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of €5,000, along with cash of approximately €13,000. Drug paraphernalia was also seized," said a garda spokesperson.

A man, in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street garda station in the city where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs will now be sent for forensic analysis.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

Investigation underway following Limerick road collision

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media