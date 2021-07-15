Intruder 'kicked in' front door of Limerick home

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for information after an intruder "kicked in" the front door of a house in Limerick city in order to gain access to the property.

The incident occurred at Churchfield, O'Malley Park, Southill sometime between 9am and 10am last Friday. 

"A burglar broke in by kicking in the front door. The house was searched but fortunately nothing was taken," said Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street garda station.

"There would have been many people out and about around this area on Friday morning. If you were one of them and you happened to see what transpired then please contact the gardai at Roxboro Road at 061 214340," he added.

