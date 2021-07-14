Investigation underway after home is 'spray-painted' in Limerick estate

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating
GARDAI are appealing for information after the front door of a house was vandalised with spray paint.
According to gardai, the culprit vandalised the front door and the front wall of the property at Bru Na
Gruadan, Castletroy at 12.15am last Friday morning last by spraying it with three different forms of paint.
"The paint completely destroyed the front door and the front wall of the house. This act of vandalism was extremely distressing to the owner of the house," said Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street garda station.
"We are appealing for witnesses to come forward. There would have been a number of cars passing this area at 12.15am on Friday and your attention would easily have been drawn to this unsavoury incident," he added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station at 061 212400.
