Investigation underway after home is 'spray-painted' in Limerick estate

Investigation underway after home is 'spray-painted' in Limerick estate

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for information after the front door of a house was vandalised with spray paint.

According to gardai, the culprit vandalised the front door and the front wall of the property at Bru Na
Gruadan, Castletroy at 12.15am last Friday morning last by spraying it with three different forms of paint.

"The paint completely destroyed the front door and the front wall of the house. This act of vandalism was extremely distressing to the owner of the house," said Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street garda station.

"We are appealing for witnesses to come forward. There would have been a number of cars passing this area at 12.15am on Friday and your attention would easily have been drawn to this unsavoury incident," he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station at 061 212400.

Mountain bike stolen from garden shed at Limerick home

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie