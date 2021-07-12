High Court proceedings lodged over Irish Cement's plans for incineration at Limerick plant

HIGH Court proceedings have been initiated against the decision by the environmental regulator to grant a licence to allow Irish Cement's €10m project in Limerick.

Following an oral hearing in December, the firm secured the green light from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to allow it to switch away from the use of fossil fuels in the production of cement at its Mungret factory.

Instead, Irish Cement plans to use a mixture of solid recovered waste and used tyres.

The decision represented the final hurdle that Irish Cement needed to clear to begin to operate, having already secured permission to build the storage facilities from An Bord Pleanála.

But the project is unpopular, with more than 3,000 people writing to the EPA expressing concerns at the impact the reforms would have on the local environment.

Irish Cement has long maintained that because incineration would take place at such an extreme temperature, the impact locally would be minimal.

City solicitor Michelle Hayes attended the High Court this Monday to lodge Judicial Review proceedings against the EPA, Irish Cement, the Minister for the Environment and the Attorney General.

"It's a massive case. It's a David v Goliath case, but someone has to do it. I've thought very long and hard about it," Ms Hayes told the Limerick Leader.

The case is expected to be listed before the High Court at the end of this month, she confirmed adding that she has initiated the action on her own behalf.

The deadline to appeal the EPA's decision to grant a licence fall today, eight weeks after the regulator's determination order.