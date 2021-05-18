BREAKING: Irish Cement gets EPA go-ahead for €10m Limerick plan

THE Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has cleared the way for Irish Cement to change its process at its Mungret factory.

This afternoon, the regulator contacted members of Limerick Against Pollution (LAP), which has fought against the proposal since 2015, to confirm it has granted a licence to Irish Cement to switch away from fossil fuels in Castlemungret.

In effect, this represents the final piece of the jigsaw for the firm, which has already secured permission from An Bord Pleanala to construct the physical aspects of its new proposal.

Now, the EPA has green lit the burning of new fuels including used tyres, solid recovered waste and a number of other substances.

Irish Cement has previously said its €10m reforms are vital for the sustained competitiveness of its plant in Limerick, which is one of the few in Europe still reliant on fossil fuels.

It’s said that because burning of materials will take place at such a high temperature, the impact on the environment will be negligible.

However, LAP have disagreed, highlighting various health risks they feel the reforms will leave.

More than 3,000 people had objected to the environmental regulator, which like An Bord Pleanala before it, held an oral hearing into the proposals last December.

Following the move to afford Irish Cement a licence, the options open to those who are against the proposal appear limited.

But sources have suggested one of the more high-profile objectors might pursue a High Court judicial review against the project.

Irish Cement originally sought to change process in 2008, and reactivated those plans in 2015, in a move which led to the current opposition.