Wallet snatched from 'charitable' man on Limerick street

GARDAI are advising people who are approached by strangers and asked for cash to not engage with such individuals.

It follows a recent incident in Limerick city during which a wallet was stolen from a man who stopped to give money to a woman.

"The man, whose aged in his late 50s was approached by a female who was asking for money. He took out his wallet and intended giving her a few euro but she grabbed his wallet and ran off with it," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"If somebody approaches you in the street and asks for money do not pause or make eye contact, keep walking. I know I

have said this before but if you want to be charitable give your money to a registered charity and let them give it to people in need," she added.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to contact them at (061) 212400.